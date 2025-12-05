While she is always wearing shorts on the court, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham now knows not to do so in 14-degree weather, and her dad let her hear it.

She posted a video on her Instagram Stories after she got off a plane that landed near her “home,” presumably in Missouri. “14 degree[s] is why I'll be mentally ill,” she wrote over the video.

Her dad called her out on her attire, and Cunningham knew he would. “So I just landed, I'm home,” Cunningham began. “I should have recorded before, because I knew my dad was picking me up, and I knew that me walking out like this [in shorts]… it's 14 degrees [out] and I knew he was gonna say, ‘Why are you wearing shorts you d*****s?'”

She then asked her dad what he said to her. Cunningham's dad responded, “Why are you wearing f*****g shorts? It's cold.” However, Cunningham alleges he said exactly what she said. Only they know what was truly said.

Cunningham is usually seen by the pool or on a beach, so it should be no surprise that she was in shorts. However, she may change up her attire on future winter flights to Missouri.

Sophie Cunningham is facing big questions heading into 2026 WNBA season

Cunningham is still rehabbing her torn MCL injury, which she suffered on Aug. 17, 2025. The Indiana Fever were playing the Connecticut Sun, and Cunningham went down with an injury in the first half.

She got surgery to repair the injury shortly after the injury occurred. Since then, she has been rehabbing it while also hitting free agency for the first time in her WNBA career.

It is unknown where Cunningham will play in 2026. She also joined a new startup basketball league, Project B, which promises to pay more than the WNBA. The news surfaced as the WNBA CBA negotiations go on.

Cunningham was drafted with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. During her collegiate career, Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019. Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016.