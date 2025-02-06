Fox Sports host Joy Taylor has officially responded to allegations made against her in a lawsuit filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji, The Spun reports. The lawsuit, which also names longtime Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, alleges a toxic workplace environment and misconduct by multiple individuals within the network.

Taylor Denies Allegations

According to a report from Awful Announcing, Taylor has formally denied all accusations against her. The lawsuit claims she insulted Faraji on both personal and professional levels and suggests that Taylor’s career advancement at Fox Sports was linked to a personal relationship with Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon. In her legal filing, Taylor disputes every allegation and argues that any emotional distress experienced by Faraji was due to “outside factors” unrelated to her.

Additionally, Taylor’s defense claims that the emotional distress alleged by Faraji was “not severe.” Both Taylor and Bayless have filed separate defenses seeking relief from the court, contending that Faraji did not fully utilize internal remedies, such as Fox’s Human Resources department. Faraji previously stated in her lawsuit that she had approached HR multiple times but was failed by the system.

Bayless Also Fights Back

Skip Bayless has also filed a separate defense in which he denies any wrongdoing. His legal team argues that Faraji “consented” to the alleged interactions and asserts that any distress she claims could stem from “pre-existing psychological or medical conditions.” Bayless’ defense also cites the legal doctrine of “unclean hands,” which prevents a party from seeking legal relief if they have engaged in unethical conduct related to the dispute.

Fox Sports has also filed a defense of its own, distancing itself from the allegations. Notably, Bayless and Joy Taylor have pursued individual legal defenses rather than being jointly represented by their employer. Under California law, employers are typically required to cover legal defense costs for employees if the alleged actions took place during their employment.

As the lawsuit progresses, Taylor continues to maintain her innocence, standing firm against the accusations while legal proceedings unfold.