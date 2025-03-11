Ashlyn Castro, who has been romantically linked to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham in recent weeks, has broken her silence after being the target of a relentless harassment campaign. In a TikTok video shared Monday, Castro addressed widespread misinformation surrounding her personal life, including fabricated dating rumors, false accusations, and even incidents of real-world harassment, per Complex.

Setting the Record Straight

Castro did not hold back as she debunked claims about her dating history, pushing back against a circulating “list” that falsely links her to various celebrities. She dismissed rumors suggesting past relationships with high-profile names like Michael B. Jordan, Lewis Hamilton, and Jamie Foxx. Some of these claims were fueled by misleading images, which Castro clarified were either taken out of context or weren’t even of her.

“People have created an entire past dating history, attacked my morals and character off of nothing but lies,” she said. “Every angle you can think of, people have attacked me, harassed me, been so disrespectful, showed up at my grandmother’s house.”

Beyond the false dating allegations, Castro also shut down accusations that she had appeared on an escort website or operated fake social media accounts. She confirmed that she has only ever had one account on X (formerly Twitter) and has posted just once since creating it in 2013. Additionally, she firmly denied any involvement with adult content platforms, explaining that people had repurposed her photos without her consent.

A Private Life Under Attack

Despite keeping a low online profile, Castro has found herself under intense scrutiny. “I don’t know why people feel so entitled to know how I support myself and my livelihood when I don’t even share my life on the internet,” she said. She explained that she is not an influencer profiting from social media attention but rather someone who posts on Instagram for fun.

To put lingering speculation to rest, Castro briefly outlined her work history. She has held jobs in restaurants, pursued modeling, and once worked toward a music career with support from her late father. More recently, she and her brother have been involved in their father’s business, which operates commercial cart detailing services for car dealerships in Las Vegas.

The harassment has even extended to her family, with online trolls misrepresenting her father’s passing and targeting her mother, who struggles with mental health issues. Castro’s emotional video reflected the toll this relentless scrutiny has taken, highlighting the darker side of social media when speculation turns into invasive, real-world harassment.

As Ashlyn Castro continues to fight back against misinformation, her story underscores the consequences of unchecked internet speculation and the dangerous lengths some fans go to when fixated on the personal lives of public figures.