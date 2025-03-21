Just when you thought it was over, Kanye comes back to post about Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The controversial artist took to X on Friday (March 21) to tell fans that he has no plans to apologize to Beyoncé and Jay-Z for what he said about their children.

The couple made headlines this week after Ye posted about Beyoncé and Jay's twins, Rumi and Sir, who were born in 2017. The couple also shares Blue Ivy, their first child, who was born 2012.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS,” Ye posted after using derogatory language to describe the twins.

Ye followed up his post with another claiming that they will not hear from him until they help him with his familial problems. The “Good Life” rapper finalized his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in 2022. The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In the post, Kardashian also was brought up as he accused her of sex trafficking.

“THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APOLOGY TO THE CARTER FAMILY UNTIL THEY HELP ME WITH MY CHILDREN N—S BE GETTING ONE N—A OUT OF JAIL AT A TIME TO LOOK PRESTIGIOUS THE CARTERS AND THE KARDASHIANS ARE BASICALLY THE SAME EXCEPT THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-X TRAFFICKING,” he wrote.

“There will never be an ‘apology' and ‘HELP ME'… should not be in the same sentence,” one user wrote in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's repost of Ye's post.

“Why they need to help you with your kids????” another fan asked.

“Disrespecting someone’s kids because you’ve been ignored by their parents is nasty work ‼️I can’t f— with disgusting behavior,” another fan commented.

The insult catching Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children did not go over well with the Cowboy Carter creator's mother, Tina Knowles.

“So I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” she said in the clip referencing her soon-to-be-released memoir Matriarch. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny.”

What Else Did Kanye Say About Jay-Z?

Over the last decade, the relationship for Ye and Jay has never been the same. Ye alluded to the nature of their relationship it it's current state through his posts on X.

Prior to claiming Jay and Bey will never see an apology from him, he admited some wrongdoing in this post about the twins.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” Ye began, seemingly referencing his previous post. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S – – T.”

Another possibility is that Ye is still hurt that Jay, who has a partnership through Roc Nation for the Super Bowl, has not asked the “Good Life” rapper to perform.

“HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO S[—]T TAKING [sic] JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA,” he added about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show and his support of President Donald Trump.

It also could be about personal reasons such as the absence of Bey and Jay at this 2014 wedding to Kardashian.

“I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING,” Ye wrote.

Ye also claims that Bey and Jay could have done more to help him when he and Kardashian were at odds.

“THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER,” he added.

“S–T HURTS SO F–K BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F–K ME,” he continued.

Since Ye's post, the superstar couple are allegedly looking to take legal action against the Donda rapper.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,” an insider tells Page Six.