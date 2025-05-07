May 7, 2025 at 11:02 AM ET

Kayla Nicole is tired of being boxed into someone else’s narrative. In a candid conversation on the Second Wind podcast with Olympian Marion Jones and businesswoman Suzanne Evans, the sports journalist made it clear she’s had enough of being labeled solely as Travis Kelce’s former flame, per People.

“I don’t consider myself a celebrity,” Nicole said. “But a public figure? Sure. And I think I went into things a little naive.” She opened up about how well-intentioned interviews often boil down to one out-of-context quote, turning her thoughtful commentary into clickbait. “It’s like, ‘So-and-so’s ex is still devastated.’ Did you listen to anything else?”

Nicole, 33, dated the Kansas City Chiefs star on and off for five years before their 2022 breakup. His new relationship with Taylor Swift thrust Nicole back into the spotlight — only this time, not for her own accomplishments, but because of her past with him. And she’s had enough of that framing.

“I am human”: More than a headline

Nicole acknowledged that she’s still learning how to handle public scrutiny. “I could have used a little PR training,” she said, reflecting on how quickly the media takes a complex conversation and flattens it into a headline. Though she originally believed people wanted to hear about her healing and her work, she soon realized the interest often revolved around one topic — Kelce.

Now, she’s drawing a line. “One day, they’re going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex,” she said. With her growing Tribe Therapy wellness brand and continued work as a sports and entertainment host, Kayla Nicole is hoping audiences shift their attention to her current endeavors.

“I’m sharing my story because I think someone needs to hear it,” she added. “Not because I want to rehash something that’s over.”