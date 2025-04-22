In a recent episode of Kayla Nicole's new podcast “The Pre-Game,” the sports reporter speaks about cheating in relationships, which has reignited Travis Kelce cheating rumors.

“I have been conditioned to believe in a fairy tale of love and relationships,” the Special Forces star said on her latest episode.

“You watch the Disney movies, you grow up in church. I was raised to believe that a man and woman, if they are in a relationship, if they are married, you are only intended to be with each other, and you make this agreement, this promise to one another to hold each other accountable,” she told guest Shan Boodram.

Nicole went on to tell her experience with dating, as she expressed that being cheated on is something that she has had to overcome in relationships in the past.

“When you are cheated on, the heartbreak and devastation that come with that. The insecurities that come with that. It can be overwhelming.”

Due to her past, she gets vulnerable with Boodram, stating that it's a fear of hers to be cheated on again.

“In my experience, I don’t have successful, monogamous relationships without any element of cheating,” she added.

Kayla Nicole doesn't call out any of her exes by name. Her last public relationship was with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who previously denied that an infidelity was the reason behind their breakup.

“This is fake news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up… take all your hatred somewhere else please,” Kelce said at the time.

Kayla Nicole and Kelce dated on-and-off from 2017-2022. At this time she is seemingly single and Kelce is dating Taylor Swift. The pop star and athlete began dating in 2023.

Kayla Nicole On Online Backlash

While this is only the third episode of Kayla Nicole's podcast, she has a lot of experience being guests on other star's platforms. She has gotten vulnerable in her storytelling about her dating life, including how people on the internet have reacted to Kelce entering a new relationship and the backlash she has received from it.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole told the Angel Reese last year on her podcast Unapologetically Angel. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

More recently, she has learned a way to cope with the online attacks. She was a guest on Cameron Brink's podcast, Straight to Cam, last month when she shared she just avoids using her phone when people begin attacking her online.

“That’s my number one go-to, when it becomes too much, I just have to log out,” Kayla Nicole said. “Because it’s not the real world, there’s life happening beyond the internet.”

“I see someone in my comments at least once a week, like, ‘Girl, they are going in on you on Reddit,'” she added. “I don’t even look. I can’t.”