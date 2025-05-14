As day two of Cassie Ventura's testimony unfolds in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, a resurfaced video is adding fresh layers to the scrutiny surrounding the embattled hip-hop mogul, per TMZ. TMZ has released footage from a 2018 Super Bowl party in Minnesota that captured Diddy alongside French Montana and DJ Khaled in what begins as a carefree scene and shifts into a tense moment behind closed doors.

The video, taken during the Super Bowl LII weekend, shows the trio mingling at a private gathering. Diddy and French Montana are seen laughing and posing for photos while holding drinks—until Khaled walks over and shows them something on his phone. Their energy shifts immediately. The laughter fades, and both men fall silent, their expressions suddenly hardened. Though it’s unclear what Khaled revealed, the group’s abrupt change in demeanor hints at something serious.

Later in the footage, several women join the party. They pose for the camera, clink shot glasses, and appear unaware of the earlier tension. In isolation, the video might seem like another celebrity afterparty clip. But in the context of the ongoing trial, it’s being dissected for potential relevance or insight into the alleged lifestyle and behavior patterns prosecutors aim to expose.

A Trial Unlike Any Other

Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of operating a decades-long scheme involving sex trafficking, violence, and manipulation. Cassie’s harrowing testimony on Tuesday painted a dark portrait of her time with the Bad Boy Records founder. She detailed incidents of physical abuse, forced drug use, and “freak offs”—multi-day sexual encounters she says left her feeling degraded and traumatized.

Also presented to the jury was a 2016 video allegedly showing Combs assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Prosecutors claim this behavior was part of a broader pattern of intimidation and control tied to his business empire.

Diddy, now 55, has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail in Brooklyn. A jury of 12 New Yorkers and six alternates will determine the outcome in what’s shaping up to be one of the most high-profile celebrity trials in recent memory.