Kenny Smith might be a fixture in March, but his latest take on Duke star Cooper Flagg didn’t land well with fans. The longtime CBS and TNT analyst drew criticism after labeling the Blue Devils freshman as a “possible” lottery pick, a remark that many viewed as dismissive and out of touch, per TheSpun.

Smith, a North Carolina alum and Tar Heel standout in the 1980s, has never been a favorite among Duke fans. But his latest comments added fuel to the fire. While previewing Duke’s NCAA Tournament opener, Smith praised the team’s overall skill and depth but suggested Flagg doesn’t need to play well for Duke to succeed. He said the 18-year-old was “developing as he’s playing” thanks to the talent around him and reiterated the “possible” lottery pick label.

That word—possible—sparked a flurry of frustration online. One user mocked the comment, writing, “He also claims water is wet.” Others accused Smith of barely watching college basketball, with one post reading, “It’s painfully obvious he doesn’t study before the tournament.” Another bluntly added, “Put people on TV that know basketball not people that tell bad jokes.”

Flagg shines while Smith’s take ages poorly

If Smith hoped to temper expectations, Flagg didn’t seem to get the memo. Returning from an ankle injury, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft showed why scouts have raved about him all year. In just 22 minutes against Mount St. Mary’s, he delivered 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting. He controlled the pace without forcing the action.

Duke rolled to a dominant 93-49 win behind Flagg’s poise and the sharp shooting of Tyrese Proctor, who led the team with 19 points. Caleb Foster also chipped in 12 off the bench. Next, the Blue Devils face No. 9 seed Baylor on Sunday, with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

While Kenny Smith's commentary may continue to entertain some, many fans made it clear: Cooper Flagg’s draft stock isn’t just possible—it’s inevitable.