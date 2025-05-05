Last month, legendary power forward Kevin Garnett and his girlfriend, Teare Candelier, were involved in a heated argument, resulting in cops being called to the scene.

TMZ Sports reports the two are now downplaying the situation, claiming it never got out of hand. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that Candelier called the authorities around 2 am on Sunday, April 27, 2025, after they were involved in a domestic dispute at their Los Angeles residence.

By the time the cops arrived on the scene, the former Minnesota Timberwolves star had already left. They still took a report and noted that Candelier refused medical assistance after being offered it.

Sources close to the situation allege that Garnett was trying to leave the house to “diffuse the conflict.” While he did move his partner out of a doorway, “things never turned physical.”

They have since written a joint statement issued to the outlet. Garnett and Candelier “regret” getting law enforcement involved in the situation. They did not disclose what the disagreement was about, but they appear to have worked through it.

“We deeply regret that a personal disagreement escalated and inappropriately involved authorities,” they said in their statement. “It was never our intention to involve others in a moment that should have remained private.

“Like most couples, we have disagreements, but our commitment to each other remains strong, and we move forward with renewed respect, understanding, and love,” they continued.

Hopefully, Kevin Garnett and his girlfriend, Teare Candelier, don't find themselves in another situation like this. It sounds like they have worked through their conflict in their joint statement. That should bode well for the next time they have a conflict.

Garnett is one of the greatest power forwards of all time in NBA history. He is a one-time NBA MVP and has been named Defensive Player of the Year as well.

He was also a 15-time NBA All-Star and has made nine All-NBA Teams (four First Team, three Second Team, and two Third Team).

Throughout his career, which spanned over two decades, Garnett played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. He was selected by the Timberwolves with the fifth pick in the 1995 NBA Draft.

He spent more than the first decade of his career with the Timberwolves. In 2007, he joined the Celtics. In his first full season with the Celtics, Garnett won the NBA Championship with the team.

Since his retirement, the Celtics have retired Garnett's number. He has embarked on other ventures, including his standout role in the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems. Garnett played a fictionalized version of himself in the Adam Sandler-led thriller.