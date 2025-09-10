Kevin Hart never misses a chance to represent his hometown, and ahead of Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs showdown, the comedian turned Philadelphia hype man once again. Appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Hart broke down why Philly fans are unlike any other when it comes to smack talk.

Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium already holds historical weight. For the first time since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, two teams from different conferences will square off for a fifth straight season. And this isn’t just any rematch. The Eagles, fresh off a 40-22 Super Bowl beatdown of Kansas City, return to the stage where they can once more test their championship edge.

Hart joined the Kelce brothers to compare the game-day energy of Arrowhead to Lincoln Financial Field. He gave Arrowhead credit for its atmosphere but made it clear Philly’s brand of fandom hits differently.

Heckling at Arrowhead is a little different than trash talking at the Linc 😂 NEW EPISODE WITH @KevinHart4real AND @RobRiggle OUT NOW!!! Watch: https://t.co/chHC5RlOEb pic.twitter.com/f5ZwShvXfq — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 10, 2025

“I think that Arrowhead’s a little safer,” Hart said. “We don’t even say your names, we just say your numbers. We’re so disrespectful we don’t say your last name. Philadelphia, we do research. We know what’s going on in your family. We know the problems. ‘That’s right! You don’t have a dad!’”

Jason and Travis could only laugh at the raw honesty, but Hart’s point resonated. While Chiefs fans build noise out of collective support, Eagles fans prefer silence, letting every insult echo loud enough for players to hear.

Philadelphia fans have plenty to back up their bark. Jalen Hurts delivered on the biggest stage, throwing for 221 yards and adding 72 rushing yards in the Super Bowl win. He wasted no time keeping that form alive, opening the 2025 season with a 24-20 victory over the Cowboys. Hurts once again led the team with 62 rushing yards and two scores, proving the offense remains built around his dual-threat brilliance.

Kansas City’s side of the story feels different. After a rough ending to 2024, their season opener failed to inspire confidence. Now, the Chiefs lean on their fans to provide a spark against the very team that stripped them of their crown.

With Hart stirring the pot, the matchup has more than bragging rights on the line. It’s a test of whether Kansas City can reclaim pride at home, or if Philadelphia’s unique brand of energy will keep the Eagles’ run alive.