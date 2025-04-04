Karl-Anthony Towns is entering a new era—and it's one that perfectly fuses his love for basketball, fashion, and video games. In his debut season with the Knicks, Towns not only locked down an All-Star nod, he helped lift New York to a playoff spot, delivering consistent performances in the paint while serving elite looks off the court. Towns doesn’t just dress well, he dresses with intention, per Complex.

That intention was loud and clear when he debuted a custom Assassin’s Creed Shadows-inspired fit by Alexander-Julian Gibbson before a game against the Spurs. Drawing from his offseason travels to Tokyo and Kyoto, the outfit featured bold silhouettes and Japanese cultural references. The star center, a longtime fan of the Assassin’s Creed series, said the game’s introduction of a Black samurai inspired the entire look: “It’s too fire,” he said, referencing the character’s swag and spirit.

His trip to Japan wasn't just for leisure—it became a personal evolution. “I learned about myself,” he said, “and what I love to do.” Even his now-iconic denim-on-denim look—baggy striped pants and a Margiela blazer—was a product of that trip. Karl-Anthony Towns wore it during his first day in Japan alongside partner Jordyn Woods, casually stating it wasn’t overplanned. “I like to let my fashion and vibes at the moment speak for itself.”

Fashion Statements and MSG Introductions

Towns' fashion sense balances throwback energy and future vision. This year, he's leaned into vintage staples like a Scarface leather jacket—“one of my favorite movies”—proving that his fits are as layered as his game. His dedication to details shows in everything from his oversized pieces to his subtle nods at cultural icons. “A lot of times my jacket speaks volumes,” he shared.

On the hardwood, Karl-Anthony Towns described his true “welcome to New York” moment as stepping onto the court at Madison Square Garden and receiving cheers instead of boos. “That was everything,” he said.

When asked if he repeats outfits, KAT admitted, “Nah, I really don’t.” But what he does repeat is authenticity—across gaming, basketball, and fashion, he keeps it 100.