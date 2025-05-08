May 8, 2025 at 11:25 AM ET

Nia Long did not shy away from her excitement that the New York Knicks won Game 2 in the NBA semifinals.

“Let’s f—–g go @nyknicks baby!!!!” Long posted on X Wednesday shortly after the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 91-90. The Knicks also won Game 1, 108-105 against the Celtics.

Long has had an extensive acting career dating back to the late 1980s, but many sports fans know her as the ex-fiancée of former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Long and Udoka were together for about 13 years and share an 11-year-old son together. The couple was engaged for five years but called it quits in 2022 after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a woman who also worked for the organization. Fans were debating whether Long's post was a jab towards her exes' old job.

“He don’t coach for the other team no more u ain’t gotta do allat,” one fan reacted.

“She hates Celtics for other reasons too,” another fan wrote, seemingly referring to her split with Udoka.

“You know Ime is no longer the Celtics coach, right?” a fan asked.

“I had a really public breakup recently,” Long said video posted to Jeezy's YouTube back in 2023. “It was a wakeup call for me in the sense of like, ‘OK, you're going to do this on your own and you're going to be fine and you're not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.'”

“The relationship was rocky for a very long time,” she confessed, adding. “I don't believe another person can break anyone up.

Long's older son Massai, whom she has shares with fellow actor Massai Z. Dorsey, was also affected by the actress' split from Udoka.

“I think my older son saw me trying to keep the family together. But I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody,” she explained to PEOPLE.

Udoka was let go by the Celtics organization in 2023 after being suspended originally for the 2022-2023 seaon for violating the team's policies for engaging in a relationship with a female member of the staff.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision,” the former Celtics coach wrote at the time.

His message concluded, “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka is now the head coach for the Houston Rockets.