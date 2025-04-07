On Sunday, April 7, 2025, comedian Pete Davidson was spotted with his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, during the New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns game at Madison Square Garden.

Davidson and Hewitt were sitting courtside at the game on Sunday evening. Before the game, TMZ got photos of the two walking in Manhattan on their way to the Garden.

They appeared to have gone on a shopping spree before tip-off. Davidson and Hewitt were holding several bags in one hand as they held coffees in the other.

TMZ first reported the beginnings of their relationship in March 2025. Davidson and Hewitt were seen on a beach together in Miami, Florida. Now, the couple are back in New York City.

During their time as a couple, they have gone on several adventures. Hewitt posted images of them in Scotland, where they attended Dave Navarro and Vanessa DuBasso's wedding.

Hewitt is an actress and model with over one million Instagram followers. Her first big role in a TV series came in 2018 when she starred in Turnt. Additionally, she has been featured in Dave and Industry.

At the game, Davidson was seen wearing a grey and blue Knicks sweatshirt. He paired it with a leather jacket over top and light blue jeans.

The Knicks' game against the Suns was a perfect date night. The Knicks won 112 to 98, giving them their 50th win of the season. They are still eight games behind the Boston Celtics in the Atlantic Division, but they are still the third seed in the Eastern Conference at the time of this writing.

Despite Devin Booker's 40-point game, the Suns were unable to beat the Knicks. OG Anunoby was on fire in the game, shooting 13-17 from the field. He scored 32 points and made six of his eight three-pointers in the game.

Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony-Towns also showed out. They scored 22 and 19 points, respectively, while Anthony-Towns also added 13 rebounds and an assist.

The Suns continue to struggle. They are 35-43, last place in the Pacific Division. Their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread as they near elimination.

Pete Davidson is a known Knicks fan, as he has attended several games in the past before going with his new girlfriend. He previously got into it with a fan who invaded his personal space. After a fan got too close to him while posing for a picture, Davidson shoved him before taking photos with others.