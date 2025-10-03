Kylie Kelce recalled a devastating tragedy she faced.

On a new episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the mom of four who is married to retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, revealed that after 13 weeks pregnant, she miscarried.

“I emphasize this still hurts after having four children, it does, and it’s OK for people who are still in their journey and have not yet gotten over the hump of getting to meet the tiny humans that you’re making. I am so sorry,” Kylie said. “For people who have experienced loss, and have still gotten to meet some of their tiny humans, I am also sorry because it doesn’t not hurt.”

Kylie and Jason got married in 2018, the same year in which she recalled the miscarriage. The couple now shares four daughters: Wyatt (2019), Elliotte (2021), Bennett (2023), and Finnley (2025).

“I went into one of the regular rooms, not the ultrasound room, and they tried to do the doppler, and it felt like everything went into slow motion, and they could not find the baby on the doppler, and at 13-ish weeks they should,” Kylie said of the 2018 incident.

“… I could just tell, I don’t know if doom and gloom of like, I was almost expecting it or what, but I remember being like, ‘Oh, there isn’t a heartbeat. You didn’t find one because there isn’t one.'”

Kylie took a moment to wipe away her tears as she got emotional, recalling the tragedy.

“They estimated that the baby had stopped developing between, I believe it was nine and 10 weeks. Essentially, I had had what you would refer to as a missed miscarriage. It means that your body did not realize that the pregnancy was no longer viable,” she explained.

To add on the burden of losing a child, the day she received the news didn't help as it was her husband's 31st birthday. She admitted that she wavered in telling him the news because it was his special day.

“It was a s–tty day because it was Jason’s birthday,” Kylie emotionally added. “I called my mom and told her that I couldn’t tell Jason because it was his birthday, which seems very silly. It seems very silly because obviously I’m going to tell my husband what happened. And I did. And it was hard for both of us.”

After the miscarriage it made her wait to share when she was pregnant with others. When her oldest daughter Wyatt was born she waited 12 weeks and with the other three girls she waited 16 weeks. She revealed that some of her Google searches were dark as she was searching “what the percentage likelihood was that a baby could survive.” Kylie shared that the miscarriage essentially “messed with my brain.”

The mom of four said that regardless of when in the pregnancy the loss happens, it's something that just “stays with you.”

“It just never leaves you,” she said, adding, “It is scarring and stays with you in a way that is yours only. And whether you have a loss at 6 weeks or 13 weeks or whenever, that loss is real.”