LeBron James has finally spoken about Drake, breaking his silence in an interview with Speedy Morman after months of speculation about where the two stand, per BleacherReport. The four-time NBA champion kept it respectful while acknowledging distance between them. “Always wish him the best,” James said on 360 With Speedy. “Obviously, different places right now, currently. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine. But it's always love for sure.”

The timing of James’ remarks matters because rumors of tension reached a fever pitch during Drake’s much-discussed feud with Kendrick Lamar. The NBA legend was seen vibing to Lamar’s chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us,” which included sharp jabs at the Toronto rapper. Fans quickly questioned whether LeBron had chosen sides in a war that dominated hip-hop headlines.

The drama intensified when Drake released “What Did I Miss?,” a track sprinkled with cryptic lines. One lyric in particular, referencing someone who had “been down since Headlines,” had many listeners convinced it was aimed at James. That fueled speculation of a rift between two longtime friends whose bond had once seemed unshakable.

A Friendship in Context

James’ recent comments bring a calmer note to the conversation, hinting at mutual respect even as their relationship evolves. His supportive tone contrasts with the narratives that suggested an outright feud.

The two have history. Before Lamar’s lyrical run humbled Drake, the OVO founder had LeBron and his son Bronny on stage during a 2023 concert in Los Angeles. Drake also famously wore Bronny’s AAU jersey in the “Money In The Grave” music video, signaling deep ties with the James family.

Their friendship began years earlier. In 2009, LeBron showed up at Drake’s Toronto release party for So Far Gone, a moment the rapper later described as career-defining. “A decade ago you came to my release party… and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone,” Drake wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. He even recounted the night on Uninterrupted, calling James’ presence pivotal.

LeBron had praised Drake in the past too, reflecting in 2018 on The Shop: “We've grown closer and closer every year and I'm proud of who he is today, not only as an artist, as a son, but as a father.” Those words underscored genuine admiration that seemed to stretch beyond music into respect for the man behind the brand.

Now, with Kendrick’s dominance reshaping hip-hop’s balance of power, LeBron James appears unwilling to fan flames of any perceived fallout. His stance keeps the door open while making it clear that his focus remains elsewhere. For fans who once viewed Drake and LeBron as inseparable figures crossing music and basketball, this might be the closure they needed.