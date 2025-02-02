Even if you weren't at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (Feb. 1), the energy from the game was felt on social media with the constant reposts of viral moments.

One particular moment fans harped on was LeBron James' dunk which shocked comedian Chris Rock who was sitting courtside.

The Lakers defeated the Knicks winning 128-112 in their sixth game out of the last seven. LeBron had a phenomenal game scoring 33 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds marking his 10th triple-double of the season.

NBA Fans React To Blockbuster Trade

However, the energy after the win was short-lived because shortly after midnight the NBA had a blockbuster trade. Anthony Davis won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 after leaving the New Orleans Pelicans. Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season. Now, in a blockbuster trade, Davis will be moving to the Mavs and Luka will be joining LeBron in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, LeBron was not aware of the trade and only learned of the decision after the Knicks game.

“LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote on X. “James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said.”

One fan noted that the Lakers had a dry season and have been gradually adding superstars onto their roster.

“The Lakers were legit in poverty from 2013-2018. Nobody wanted to come there, no stars were traded there, it was a mess,” the fan wrote. “And then LeBron came. And then AD came. And now Luka Doncic is there. I truly understand why every other fanbase hates the franchise lol.”

Another fan added this trade to their top three list of all shocking NBA trades.

“In my young adulthood…these are the three most shocking NBA news alerts I have ever heard: 1. LeBron to the heat2. KD to the warriors 3. Luka to the lakers. Insanity!!” another fan wrote of the surprising trade.

Another NBA fan had some sympathy for Davis.

“I feel awful for AD,” a fan wrote of Davis. “An exemplary superstar, did everything asked of him, never got full attention/credit because he was playing next to lebron, was about to finally get the keys to the franchise and instead got unceremoniously shipped off to texas in the middle of the night.”

LeBron responded to the rumor that he had become “frustrated” with Davis amid the trade. “You a fkn lie!!! [clown emoji] [lying emoji]” LeBron wrote on X. The four-time NBA champion has not yet explicitly spoken on his feelings about the trade.