LeBron James is expanding his playbook beyond basketball by teaming up with Indeed and his UNINTERRUPTED platform to push for skills-first hiring. Alongside the LeBron James Family Foundation, the partnership aims to create more equitable opportunities by spotlighting the value of skills over traditional credentials, per Complex.

The campaign launched on Sept. 5 with a national commercial narrated by broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson Jr. Using James’ own story as a backdrop, the ad asks a powerful question: what if hard work and talent went unseen? For millions of job seekers, that hypothetical is their daily reality.

A campaign rooted in opportunity

James tied the effort directly to the work his foundation already does in education and workforce development. “We’ve seen how people can thrive when they’re given an opportunity,” he said. “This campaign will hopefully open more doors for people to show their skills and experience, which is incredibly valuable.”

Indeed’s Chief Marketing Officer, James Whitemore, echoed that sentiment. He stressed that hiring should reflect ability, not just credentials, and explained that storytelling can help break down biases in the job market. For him, partnering with UNINTERRUPTED and LJFF allows a message about lived experience and practical talent to resonate at scale.

Johnson, who lent his voice to the campaign’s first spot, said joining was an easy decision. He praised James not only for his play on the court but for his commitment to creating impact off it.

Beyond the commercial

The initiative extends past advertising. It includes career development events, job seeker resources, and the integration of Indeed’s tools into LJFF’s education programs. A key highlight will be an in-person event at House Three Thirty in Akron, where participants can take part in workshops and training designed to boost employable skills.

By blending sports storytelling with workforce empowerment, LeBron James, Indeed, and UNINTERRUPTED are betting that the future of hiring should center on what people can do, not where they come from.