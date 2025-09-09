Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James is entering a historic twenty-third season as an elite talent in the NBA, still managing to put up unprecedented totals at 40 years of age. He's also creeping behind Michael Jordan in terms of his signature sneaker line with Nike as the lifetime athlete prepares for the Nike LeBron 23. After an abrupt introduction and an official release day already on the horizon, this upcoming “Miami Twice” colorway pays homage to LeBron's days in South Beach.

LeBron James teased his latest sneaker silhouette in a slate of offseason training sessions, likely wear-testing a few iterations before settling on the final model. The Nike LeBron 23 arrives in an updated, aggressive design modeled after the LeBron “LB” or “king” logo, constructed from a supported foam sidewall.

After officially being revealed in the “40K Gold” colorway, the Nike LeBron 23 is set to release in a classic South Beach colorway, previously seen on some of LeBron's most notorious sneakers. The all-new silhouette offers a fresh new take in what should be another popular release.

Nike LeBron 23 “Miami Twice”

Appearing in altered hues of the traditional teal and pink color scheme, the Nike LeBron 23 sports a soft, pearly pink color throughout the “crown” foam support of the sneaker. The flyknit and mesh upper will feature a more muted teal color, covered in a palm tree textile pattern. The sockliner appears in a satin finish for an elevated feel of quality.

Further details include the loud neon yellow/orange tongue, offsetting the rest of the color scheme. We also see a textured, jeweled, backwards Nike Swoosh along the heel, extremely reminiscent to the Nike LeBron 10. The outsole traction pads are also made in the shape of a “23,” making for yet another added detail that Nike went the extra mile to add.

This “Miami Twice” colorway is set to release October 9, 2025 for a retail tag of $210. This comes as a slight increase from the Nike LeBron 22 retail price of $180, but it's expected that the LeBron 23 will come as the most advanced technology we've seen in the signature to date. Expect these to drop on Nike SNKRS app in full sizing.