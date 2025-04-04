Larsa Pippen has a new man in her life.

The Real Housewives of Miami star is now dating former pro basketball star Jeff Coby, TMZ reports. The couple is still new and hasn't made a public appearance as of yet but sources tell the outlet that friends of the pair are aware of their relationship. The source shares that the two was set up by David Alexander and officially met at the 10-year anniversary party for Alexander's DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club Miami back in January.

While the couple hasn't made a red carpet appearance they attended Marysol Patton’s belated 58th birthday party last month according to Page Six.

“They were cute. She was glowing,” the insider tells the outlet, adding, that the pair “seemed really happy and smiley.”

Coby entered the 2017 NBA Draft in 2017 but was not picked up by a team. Instead, he was later added to the Westchester Knicks training camp roster, and later briefly signed to G League team Austin Spurs and then overseas with the Basket Racing Club Luxembourg in 2019.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Split

The announcement of Pippen's new relationship follows her split with Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. The former couple sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2022 and later went Instagram official in 2023. The two had some ups and downs in the relationship and even for a short time decided to break up. However in March 2024, the former couple decided to call it quits for good.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

“Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her,” the source added at the time.

Larsa Pippen was once married to NBA star Scottie Pippen who once played with Michael on the Chicago Bulls. Larsa and Scottie also share three children together: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, and Justin Pippen.