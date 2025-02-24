Recently, NBA legend and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James launched an E1 Series powerboat racing team, which includes Rusty Wyatt and Catie Munnings. The former. had high praise for the Lakers star.

Speaking to TMZ, Wyatt praised James for his involvement in the series. Given his stature, there will be eyes on anything he does, which Wyatt appreciates.

“Anything LeBron does, people are gonna follow,” he explained. “He's such an icon to so many different people.”

Wyatt revealed he has not met James yet, but he hopes to later in the year. One thing he would like to do with him is give him a ride on one of the powerboats.

He is not a rookie when it comes to powerboats. According to TMZ, he has been speed boating since he was 12 years old. So, James' team is in good hands.

Since joining the Lakers, James has won one NBA Championship. The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. That happened during James' third season with the Lakers after joining them in 2018.

James is a four-time NBA Champion, 21-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA MVP, and an NBA Cup Champion. He has played long enough to team with his son, Bronny James.

LeBron James' powerboat team

James initially announced his involvement in the sport on January 23, 2025. He will join the likes of Tom Brady and Will Smith in the series for the 2025 season.

Currently, James is preoccupied with the Lakers. They are currently in first place in the Pacific Division with a 34-21 record. They are 3.5 games ahead of the next team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers are coming off a dominant victory over the Denver Nuggets. James scored 25 points and logged nine rebounds and five assists in the game. Luca Dončić, who the Lakers recently traded for, finally had a breakout performance, scoring 32 points. He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Now, the Lakers are gearing up for a game against the Dallas Mavericks. It will be a revenge game of sorts for Dončić, who played for the Mavericks for six seasons before being traded to the Lakers. He was selected with the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young and a future draft pick.

As part of the Mavericks, Dončić was named to five NBA All-Star games and five All-NBA First Teams. He was also named Rookie of the Year in 2019. Now, Dončić and James will have a chance to beat the Mavericks on Tuesday, February 25.