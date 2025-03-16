LiAngelo Ball is gearing up for his next music release as the rising rapper made his Rolling Loud debut. Gelo hit the stage at Rolling Loud California on Saturday (March 15) as he performed his breakout hit “Tweaker” and his latest release, “Can You Please,” which features GloRilla. What came as a surprise to fans is the rapper is that previewed a new song that has yet to gain a title at this time but the crowd reacted so well it's surely set up to be another viral sensation for the former G League player.

Is Gelo Ball about to go 3/3 from the field 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/83cHJms3DD — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

While this was Gelo's Rolling Loud debut, this was not his first time performing in front of an audience. Back in January, Gelo performed at the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders halftime show and he later performed at NBA All-Star Weekend.

LiAngelo Ball's Life Outside Of The Studio

While Gelo's music career is on the rise — he even inked a deal with Def Jam in January — his personal life is taking a hit. The former G League player is a father of two which he shares with ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris and the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood alum accused him of cheating.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words,” she concluded. “Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Gelo confirmed that he has a new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, who he recently bought a new car and a new designer handbag for Valentine's Day. While the rising rapper is enjoying his new life as he puts out new music with a new girl on his arm, Mudarris continues to slam him on social media claiming that he hasn't made an effort to see their children in over six weeks.

“We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!” Mudarris said in her Instagram Story last week referring to their son LaVelo and daughter LaNiya. “Diabolical. Exit the chat.”

Gelo dismissed her claims and shares that he and his kids will be reunited soon.

“I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***,” he wrote in part on social media earlier this week. “I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again.”

“Raise them kids and be a father,” Mudarris wrote back. “Just cuz you hate me don’t mean u gotta be absent in their life. Weirdo.”