Lil Wayne is still expressing his feelings over the NFL's decision not to choose him as the Super Bowl halftime performer. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne shared how the NFL “f—ed up” by not selecting him.

“They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect,” the rapper said.

The Super Bowl was held in New Orleans, the home city of the Grammy-winning rapper. The returning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were looking to make history as the first NFL team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row but they lost 40-22 to the Eagles.

“They coulda had some music… But instead they got rappin',” he said, referring to his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI. “They f—ed up.”

Later in the interview, Tunechi shared that he didn't want to essentially play by the rules of the NFL — and the industry in general — in order to perform.

“To perform, it’s a bunch of things [the NFL] going to tell you to do and not do, a–es to kiss and not kiss,” he told the outlet.

“If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing s— with Tom Brady. That was all for that,” added Wayne. “You ain’t never seen me in them types of venues. I ain’t Drake. I ain’t out there smiling like that everywhere. I’m in the stu’, smokin’ and recording.”

Wayne alleged that someone in the NFL claimed that “we ain’t in charge” of the Super Bowl halftime show.

“All of a sudden, according to them, they got curved,” Wayne said. “So, I’m going to have to just settle with whatever they say.”

The ordeal made headlines for several weeks when Lil Wayne reacted to the news that Kendrick Lamar would be headlining the Super Bowl instead of him.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position,” he said at the time.

“But I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt,” Wayne added.

After the September 2024 announcement of Kendrick getting the headlining gig, he later released a surprise new album GNX. After Wayne's expression of frustration over not being chosen, the Los Angeles native referenced the NOLA rapper on the track “wacced out murals” on the new project.

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Kendrick raps on the opening track.

However, it seems that that is water under the bridge as Wayne previously claimed he spoke to Kendrick prior to his Super Bowl performance.

“I've spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him [he] better kill it,” he said on the Skip Bayless Show in January.

Kendrick had a historic performance at the Super Bowl and is now the most-watched halftime performance of all time. He starts his Grand National stadium tour with special guests SZA and DJ Mustard next week.