Despite the rumors, Liz Cambage is not dating Kevin Durant.

Speaking to ZMZ Sports, Cambage shut down the Durant dating rumors, and she was adamant about it. They were previously seen attending a Drake concert together, sparking the rumors. Currently, Durant is not linked to anyone else, and it sounds like Cambage is shutting down the idea that they are seeing each other.

“You think I'm gonna hard launch a relationship shooting a jump shot at a Drake concert?!” she said, laughing. “That's what I get for trying to be funny and recreating a meme. That's what I get.”

The former WNBA star once again insisted that there is nothing to the social media posts. “Just hops, baby,” said Cambage. “Married to the game!”

So, are Liz Cambage and Kevin Durant dating?

No, it does not sound like Cambage and Durant are dating. At the very least, they are good friends who enjoy going to Drake concerts. Until one of them confirms the relationship, it's safe to assume that they are just friends.

Article Continues Below

Cambage is a professional basketball player who has played in various leagues. She was picked with the second-overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock. She has had stints with the Dallas Wing, Las Vegas Aces, and Los Angeles Sparks during her WNBA career.

Meanwhile, Durant is gearing up for his first season with the Houston Rockets. He previously played for the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns.

Throughout his career, Durant has been a two-time NBA Champion with the Warriors. He was named NBA Finals MVP in those series. Additionally, he is a 15-time NBA All-Star and a former MVP (in 2014).

Durant exploded onto the scene in 2007 after playing college basketball at Texas. He won Rookie of the Year and was named All-Rookie First Team for his efforts.

He was recently traded to the Rockets in the biggest trade in NBA history. It included seven teams, and now, Durant is going into a season with his fifth different team.