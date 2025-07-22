Magic Johnson was one of the several celebrities who are grieving the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The actor, mostly known for his role as Theo Huxtable in the 90s sitcom, The Cosby Show, has reportedly died following an accidental drowning while on family vacation in Costa Rica. A source told PEOPLE, “he drowned while swimming, with authorities confirming that he ‘apparently died as a result of asphyxiation by submersion.'” He was 54.

The five-time NBA champion took to social media to react to Warner's death.

“Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner,” Johnson wrote on X, as he mentioned he and his wife of 33 years were friends of the late actor. “We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident. Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business. He will truly be missed. Cookie and I are praying his family and close friends during this difficult time.”

In addition to Warner's breakout role in The Cosby Show, the actor made a name for himself on the show Malcolm & Eddie as Malcolm, Reed Between The Lines as Alex Reed, and AJ Austin in The Resident. He even won a Grammy in 2015 for “Jesus Children” for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Warner leaves behind his wife and daughter.

Hollywood Reacts To Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Death

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred alongside Warner in the FOX show 9-1-1, paid her respects to her late costar.

“This hurts my heart,” the actress said per USA Today. “A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the ‘9-1-1' family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family.”

Tracee Ellis-Ross who played his wife in Reed Between the Lines also spoke out on social media writing, “My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I'm so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

Oscar-winning actress, Viola Davis, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram: “I actually am speechless!!!!! No words! Theo was OUR son, OUR brother, OUR friend… He was absolutely so familiar, and we rejoiced at how TV got it right!! But… Malcolm got it right… and now… we reveled in your life and are gutted by this loss. Blessings and prayers to your family and loved ones… We will speak your name—always.”

How Malcolm-Jamal Warner Wants To Be Remembered

Shortly before his death, Warner appeared on the May 21 episode of the Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford podcast, where he explained how he wants to be remembered after his death.

“I remember my mother said to me one time that ‘Mr. [Bill] Cosby gave you immortality,'” Warner told Ford, refrencing his time on The Cosby Show. “So I know on one lane there's legacy there.”

Outside of his role as Theo Huxtable, he wants to remembered for the goodness of his heart.

“There's part of me that I will be able to leave this earth knowing — and people knowing — that I was a good person,” he said.

“I'm a good person because my dad's a good person,” Warner said speaking of his dad Robert Warner Jr. “It is possible to walk through this world and, with all of the darkness in the world, it is possible to maintain your soul and be a good person.”