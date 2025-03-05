Montana Yao has filed for divorce from Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley after nearly five years of marriage.

According to legal records obtained by PEOPLE, Yao filed for divorce on Tuesday (March 4) in Los Angeles. The filing comes one day before what would be the couple's fifth wedding anniversary. Yao shares two children with the NBA star, daughter Mikaiya Beasley and son Michael Beasley III. According to TMZ, Yao is seeking spousal support. No word at the moment is Yao will be requesting child support for their children.

The cause for the separation has been filed due to”irreconcilable differences,” according to the documents obtained by PEOPLE. This is the second time that Yao has filed for divorce from the Pistons guard. In December 2020, nine months after the couple said “I do” on March 5, 2020, Yao filed for divorce when Beasley was seen out with Larsa Pippen.

When she found out about the photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands, Yao responded via Instagram Story on Dec. 1, 2020 writing, “Wow… I don't even know this man…”

She added: “This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all.”

Pippen was formerly married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen from 1997-2021. They share four children together: Scotty Pippen Jr., Sophia Pippen, Preston Pippen, and Justin Pippen. The Real Housewives of Miami native seemingly denied anything transpired between she and Beasley.

“Don't always trust what you see on social media,” Pippen wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

Yao revealed she was kicked out of their family home weeks later after Beasley allegedly cheated on her with Pippen.

‘This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues,” Yao responded to Pippen on X at the time. “Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Beasley ended up apologizing to Yao publicly in May 2021 via his Instagram Story.

“I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn't were it was supposed to be,” Beasley wrote at the time. “I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I'm telling the world and you that there's no body like you for me.”

“For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you,” the NBA star added, “also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain't the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish as that's some childish ish and I'm trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain't looking to be judged I'm looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did.”

“At the end of the day I'm a lover boy and I miss holding y'all and loving y'all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai [red heart] my family over thing…,” Beasley concluded his post.

Yao accepted Beasley's apology and the couple reconciled their differences.

“It's hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly,” she wrote. “My main priority has been and will forever be my son so I'm glad if/when he looks back on all of this one day he can see his dad publicly apologized to us for publicly hurting us.”

The couple welcomed their son in Michael Beasley III in 2022.