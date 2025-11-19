Dolph Ziggler — who's currently signed to TNA as Nic Nemeth — recently made his WWE return and has now opened up about it.

Earlier this week, on the Nov. 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, Ziggler made his long-awaited return to the promotion. Shocking the world, current TNA star Nic Nemeth appeared as Solo Sikoa's surprise opponent in the “Last Time is Now” tournament.

While unable to secure a victory, Ziggler left behind a lasting impression and maintained his legacy in the promotion. Soon after, speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the former World Heavyweight Champion broke his silence on the comeback. Addressing his return, Ziggler said he knew about his return for “two, three weeks, perhaps.”

“There is a handful of surprises and big moments that everybody remembers,” he said. “I didn’t tell my parents. I told my brother, ‘If anybody finds out, I’ll know you told them because I told nobody else. I’m in a group chat with Bobby Roode, Zack Ryder, and Brian Myers. I didn’t say anything.

“Me and Zack didn’t say anything. He said nothing. A couple interviews at The Big Event, they were like, ‘Are you wrestling on Monday at the Garden?’ ‘Pshhh, I wish. That would be cool. Cena’s last RAW,” he continued.

Article Continues Below

While he no longer finds himself in the tournament, a Ziggler vs. Cena match would have been a treat for the eyes, given their history. The tournament also had Zack Ryder make his return to the promotion.

More details about Dolph Ziggler's WWE history with John Cena

Ziggler was one of the rising names in the promotion over a decade ago, in 2012. A Money in the Bank winner and a former World Heavyweight Champion, Ziggler found himself in a feud against John Cena in the latter that year. AJ Lee, who was with Cena, turned on the veteran to side with Ziggler.

Their feud continued for several weeks more and even had Big E get a main-roster call-up from NXT and join forces with Ziggler. Interestingly, things did not remain sour between the two as Cena and Ziggler found themselves on the same team at the 2014 Survivor Series PLE as they battled Team Authority.