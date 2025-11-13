Megan Thee Stallion has won Grammys, sold out tours, and has been one of the leaders in women dominating hip-hop. However, she is continuing to dream bigger as she is putting her name as a potential Super Bowl halftime show performer.

“I’m manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future,” Megan told Us Weekly. “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself and I would embrace the challenge. The Hotties know I love to put on a show, so I would just want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises, and put on for my city.”

This year, the honor has been given to Bad Bunny, who is making history as the first Latin male solo artist to headline the Super Bowl.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in a statement following the Super Bowl halftime show announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

While Megan hasn't gotten the call from Jay-Z, who is the NFL's strategic advisor for the league's music and entertainment through his partnership with the league via his company Roc Nation, the three-time Grammy-winning rapper has some experience with NFL-affiliated events. She performed at FanDuel Party powered by Spotify and the Fanatics Super Bowl Party prior to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. She has also starred in the iconic Pepsi “Gladiator II” commercial with NFL stars Travis Kelce, Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson, and Josh Allen which was a remake of the Beyoncé, P!nk, Britney Spears, and Enrique Iglesias back in 2004.

As Megan continues to cement her legacy into music, fashion, sports, and culture, a future Super Bowl announcement for the rapper is not too far out of reach.