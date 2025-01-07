Naomi Osaka has revealed that she is no longer in a relationship with rapper Cordae. The couple was together for six years and welcomed their daughter, Shai, in 2023. The tennis star took to her Instagram Story to announce the split.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 6.

The athlete stressed that there is “no bad blood” between her and the “Super” emcee.

“Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together,” she wrote.

Cordae has not commented on the end of the relationship.

Over their six years together as a couple, they kept their relationship private but would give fans glimpses into their world via social media. On Cordae's 23rd birthday, Osaka shared what she loves about the artist.

“I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you,” she captioned her post at the time. “I'm so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever… I hope you're having the best birthday, I'm sad I can't be there but I'll make it up to you happy 23rd, I love you @cordae [red heart].”

In another since-deleted post, Osaka shared that he did everything he could to be present in their relationship.

“I later found out that he hopped on a plane shortly after that call and then quarantined himself for a couple days in a hotel to see me and support,” she captioned her post referencing her 2020 U.S. Open tournament.

Naomi Osaka Gets Vulnerable In Book Excerpt

While the details surrounding a possible book by Osaka have not been announced at this time, she was able to give fans a little taste of what she's been working on last month.

“So I've been writing a book and I think I want to post one excerpt on IG because I feel like somone might find it relatable and that would make me happy,” she wrote on Threads at the time.

Osaka shared a piece from her upcoming memoir with this excerpt focusing on her relationship with herself at an early age.

“Growing up I never liked myself,” she began in the since-delted post. “While that statement is bold, I also wouldn't say I disliked myself either. It was a strange contradiction of thought, I was existing but I didn't have a strong emotion or opinion tied to my being whether positive or negative.”

She continued, “Comparison is the thief of joy. When I was a teenager I used to compare myself to other people a lot. Whether it was from being a stereotypical teenage girl and thinking my body wasn't conventionally attractive because I'm an athlete, or comparing myself to other tennis players and thinking I'm behind.”

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion concluded the expert by giving readers some questions they should ask themselves and some words of encouragement.

“Ever think about how there's only one of you in the world? How incredible is that? Think about how boring life would be if everyone was the same, we would be running around like a bunch of Mr. Smiths,” she wrote in the last slide. “Embrace every little thing that makes you, you.”