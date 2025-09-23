Moving from Denver to New York is no small leap, and Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is finding that out in real time. The sharpshooter, known for his scoring out West, is now learning the quirks of city living in one of the most expensive places in the world. At media day, he admitted that the adjustment has been more than just basketball.

Reporters asked him what life in New York had been like so far. Porter’s answer wasn’t about food or nightlife. Instead, it was about transportation.

MPJ says he spends $250 a day on Uber instead of driving in New York traffic 💀 pic.twitter.com/KOGUCfFnIJ — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I shipped a car out here, but traffic is tough,” Porter explained. “I ended up being like, no. The $200, $250 a day of Ubering is worth it.”

That jaw-dropping total equals roughly $91,000 annually if he keeps it up. For someone who earned more than $30 million last season, that might sound minor, just a fraction of his salary. But it also shows how different his reality is compared to the average New Yorker relying on subways and buses.

Article Continues Below

What it Means for the Nets

While the Uber bill caught fans’ attention, Porter’s impact on the floor will ultimately determine how successful this Brooklyn experiment becomes. After years as a supporting piece in Denver, he now has a chance to expand his role with the Nets. If he flourishes, the team could look at him as a long-term building block, especially as his contract runs through 2027.

However, the pressure is real. If his efficiency dips or defenses key in on him, Brooklyn could face a tough decision. By 2026, the Nets might shop his massive deal rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. For Porter, that could mean entering the market with questions about his consistency and health, which isn’t the type of leverage any player wants.

For now, the Uber story is a funny side note in what could be a career-defining chapter. Whether Michael Porter Jr. becomes the next star piece for Brooklyn or simply an expensive passenger on their ride remains to be seen.