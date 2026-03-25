After walking away from a decorated NFL career, Jason Kelce has wasted no time building a second act that feels just as impactful. The former Philadelphia Eagles center, who retired in 2024, now finds himself earning recognition in an entirely different arena, and the latest moment proves how seamless that transition has been.

Kelce’s post-playing career continues to gain traction through multiple platforms. He co-hosts the widely followed “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother, Travis Kelce, while also stepping into a prominent analyst role on Monday Night Countdown. Add in his late-night venture, “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce,” and his media presence keeps expanding at a rapid pace.

That momentum reached a new level this week. Kelce earned a Sports Emmy nomination for Outstanding Personality, Emerging On-Air Talent, placing him among respected names like Nick Saban and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The recognition highlights how quickly he has developed into a credible and engaging voice on television.

Podcast Reaction Highlights Kelce’s Growth

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On the latest episode of “New Heights,” the nomination sparked a moment of appreciation and humor. The brothers leaned into the achievement while keeping the tone light, a dynamic that has helped fuel the podcast’s popularity.

Kelce’s rise in broadcasting reflects more than just name recognition. His ability to communicate the game, connect with audiences, and bring personality to analysis has set him apart early in his media journey. That same authenticity has carried over from the locker room to the studio.

This nomination also builds on previous Emmy-related recognition tied to his Prime Video documentary, further strengthening his credibility across formats.

With the Sports Emmy Awards set for May 26, Kelce now stands on the brink of another milestone, this time far removed from the football field but just as meaningful.