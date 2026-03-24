The Portland Trail Blazers built a contender in the late 1990s, but success came with complications that refused to stay off the court. A new Netflix documentary, Untold: Jail Blazers, takes a closer look at that uneasy balance, revisiting a stretch where winning and controversy collided.

According to reporting highlighted by People, the episode, set to premiere April 14, focuses on Portland’s back-to-back Western Conference finals runs in 1999 and 2000. Rasheed Wallace, Damon Stoudamire, and Bonzi Wells helped power those teams, delivering high-level basketball while frequently drawing attention for legal and behavioral issues.

The documentary leans on interviews from former players and media voices to unpack how a team could thrive competitively while facing constant scrutiny. Sportswriter John Canzano frames the era as “the greatest sociology experiment in sports,” capturing just how unusual the situation felt at the time.

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A Winning Team Under Constant Scrutiny

Portland’s rise began after acquiring Wallace in 1996, a move that shifted the franchise’s trajectory. Canzano describes the impact as transformative, noting it felt like a surge of energy had hit the organization. On the court, that energy translated into deep playoff runs and legitimate title hopes.

Off the court, however, the narrative grew more complicated. Wells recalls how fans turned on him during that stretch, highlighting the tension between performance and perception. Meanwhile, broadcaster Colin Cowherd remembered watching the situation unfold with disbelief, questioning why the team could not stay out of trouble.

The documentary captures that push and pull, showing how the Blazers operated in a space where talent and turmoil existed side by side. It offers a retrospective on a team that won games, made noise, and left behind one of the NBA’s most debated eras.