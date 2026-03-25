One thing is for sure: WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is down to do whatever the creative team asks of her, but is she really willing to do “anything”?

Speaking to 93.7 The Fan, Green was asked where she draws the line. While Green knew her answer (“no”) could set her up for “absolute disaster,” she stood by her standpoint, even though she conceded that she may eventually turn down a pitch.

“There's got to be something I'll say no to, but at this point, like I said, if the check clears, I'm doing it,” Green emphatically said. “You're gonna put me in a dumpster? Say less. [You're gonna] pour salsa on my head? Say less.”

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has done some outrageous stuff on TV. Is there anything she will say no to?! @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/jHmv7l4bZp — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 25, 2026

Now, Green knows she's done a lot of “ridiculous things.” From falling off a ladder to getting “creamed” in NXT, Green has done it all. However, the most “cringe” thing she recalls doing may surprise fans.

“I've done so many ridiculous things, and the crazy thing is that I think the most ridiculous [thing I did] was when I was the drunk jilted bride in TNA in 2016 or '17. I was single then, boys. That was real cringe,” Green recalled. “I don't think it gets any worse than that. So, at this point, I'm like, I'll do anything.”

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What's Chelsea Green up to in WWE?

It has been over a month since Green last competed in a match. She suffered an ankle injury during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match during the Feb. 6, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

She claimed it was “broken,” and Green has been seen in a walking boot. It's unknown when she is going to return. WrestleMania 42 is coming up in a few weeks, and it'd be a bummer if she misses the card.

Green is a former Women's United States Champion, winning the title twice. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2025. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion, and she was one-half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions alongside Ethan Page.