Austin Reaves has built a reputation as one of the most confident rising pieces on the Lakers roster, and that mindset showed again during his latest podcast appearance.

Reaves joined LeBron James and Steve Nash on “Mind the Game,” continuing a trend of making the rounds on player-led shows. The conversation covered everything from film breakdowns to late-game mentality, but one moment stood out above the rest, Yahoo reports.

When the topic shifted to clutch situations, Reaves pointed to the influence behind his fearlessness. He didn’t hesitate.

“My favorite player ever is Kobe,” Reaves said, gesturing toward James as he added, “As you know.”

That answer carried weight, especially given the setting. Saying that directly to LeBron, while sitting beside him, highlighted both Reaves’ honesty and the lasting imprint Kobe Bryant has on today’s players.

Clutch Confidence Continues to Define Reaves

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Reaves’ admiration for Bryant helps explain his comfort in high-pressure moments. He has repeatedly delivered when the game tightens, embracing shots that others might shy away from.

That mentality has already translated into results this season. His game-winner in Minnesota stands as one of his defining plays, reinforcing why the Lakers continue to trust him in late-game scenarios.

The nickname “Hill-Billy Kobe” may sound playful, but it reflects something deeper, his willingness to take big shots without hesitation.

The podcast wrapped with Nash and James breaking down film of Reaves’ game, offering insight into how his decision-making and poise continue to evolve. The segment closed on a familiar note, revisiting past moments between Reaves and LeBron, a reminder of how far the young guard has come.

Reaves continues to carve out his identity, blending confidence with production, while carrying inspiration from one of the game’s most iconic figures.