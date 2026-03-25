One of the most serious people in WWE is Brock Lesnar, but the “Beast Incarnate” recently took time to break character and thank his fans.

During an interview with Spittin' Chiclets, Lesnar spoke about his gratitude for his fans. He spoke about meeting fans in public. His general rule of thumb is that if he's alone, you can approach him. However, if he's with his family, he won't take pictures or sign autographs.

Regardless, even if he doesn't always pose for a photo, he's thankful for his fans and those who have supported him throughout the years.

Brock Lesnar finally speaks about his fans. ❤️😂 “I appreciate all the fans who have followed me over the years. People are good maybe it’s just one out of a million, but they understand. “I’m just grateful for the people who have supported me all this time.” pic.twitter.com/lQeetOFyAC — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) March 24, 2026

“I appreciate all the fans that have followed me over the years,” Lesnar said. “But I'm a human being. I'm a dad, and I'm a husband, and my kids deserve my full attention when I can give it to them.”

He did note that only about “one out of a million” don't respect his boundaries. Lesnar doubled down on his gratitude, saying, “I'm so gracious for the people [who] follow me, but I don't want to be dehumanized either. I'm just another guy, and I had a dream and a passion, and that's it. That's all it takes — you've got to want something really bad.”

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Currently, Lesnar is gearing up for his WrestleMania 42 match against Oba Femi. After being eliminated from the 2026 Royal Rumble by Femi, Lesnar issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 42.

Femi eventually answered the call. He took down Lesnar with an emphatic powerbomb. The following week, he stood tall once again after clotheslining Lesnar over the top rope.

With just a few weeks to go before WrestleMania 42, Lesnar and Femi will likely meet again. The build has been intense, and it will only continue to intensify in the coming weeks.

Lesnar is seemingly nearing the end of his career. It's unknown when he plans to retire, but it could happen this year. Lesnar is one of the most decorated Superstars of all time. So, retiring him will be a huge honor for whoever does it.