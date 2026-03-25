Graham Norton is setting the record straight after a lighthearted comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned into unexpected headlines.

The longtime host addressed growing speculation about Swift’s rumored wedding plans and whether he had signed a non-disclosure agreement, per Indy100. Norton made it clear the entire situation stemmed from humor that did not land as intended.

Speaking during a live taping of his podcast Wanging On at Advertising Week Europe, Norton said, “I don’t know, no… I have not signed a non-disclosure agreement.” He added that his earlier remark about NDAs “was a joke,” explaining that he never expected it to gain traction beyond the podcast audience.

Podcast joke takes on a life of its own

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Norton admitted surprise at how quickly the comment spread, particularly in the United States. “I said that as a joke… and then it started getting reported as a serious thing,” he said. Rather than correcting it immediately, he chose to let it ride because he believed the humor felt obvious.

The confusion comes amid heightened interest in Swift’s personal life following her engagement to Kelce last August. With fans closely tracking every development, even a casual remark can spark widespread speculation.

Norton recently appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Opalite” music video, joining a group of familiar faces tied to his long-running chat show. That connection likely added fuel to the assumption that he might hold insider access to private details.

Still, Norton made one thing clear, he remains unsure if he will receive an invite at all. For now, the NDA chatter stands as a reminder of how quickly a joke can evolve into a headline in today’s media cycle.