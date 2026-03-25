Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce continue to see the ripple effects of one of pop culture’s biggest relationships, and this time, it’s showing up on the football field.

During a recent episode of their “New Heights” podcast, the brothers gave a heartfelt shoutout to a youth flag football team inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Sportskeeda reports. The group, known as the “KC Swifties,” formed after watching Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs games. What started as fandom quickly turned into action, with the girls creating their own team and embracing the sport.

“Oh, they’re looking like they’re having a blast,” Travis said. “Man, shout out to the KC Swifties… hope you guys win the championship.”

Jason added context, noting that the brothers had been tagged in posts featuring the team. He also highlighted flag football as a strong entry point for young athletes, pointing out that it offers a safer, less aggressive way to learn the game.

From Swift Fans to Football Standouts

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The KC Swifties have already made noise beyond their origin story. The team recently secured a 28-8 victory and even received a visit from members of the U.S. Women’s National flag football team, signaling growing recognition.

Their creativity stands out just as much as their play. Each week, the team brings custom banners inspired by Swift’s lyrics, and instead of traditional names on jerseys, players wear their favorite song titles. That blend of music culture and sports has caught attention across social media.

Even the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledged the movement, responding to an NFL post about the team with a simple but telling message, “Love this.”

What began as admiration for Swift and Kelce has turned into something bigger, a new generation finding its own lane in football.