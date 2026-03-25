Somehow, country singer Jelly Roll is back in WWE and involved in the heated feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 42.

Now, wrestling YouTuber SantiZap is calling for Jelly to take one of Orton's signature punt kicks. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his formal request with Orton, writing, “Hey [Randy Orton,] please punt [Jelly Roll] before his match this Friday.”

Will Orton do it? He didn't respond on X, but he will likely be at this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Jelly is set to face Kit Wilson in a singles match during the Mar. 27 edition of SmackDown.

Why does SantiZap want WWE's Randy Orton to punt kick Jelly Roll?

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More than likely, this is due to Santi's fear of “Oil Up Santi” becoming a reality. For one reason or another, fans have been asking Santi to “oil up” during his livestreams. He eventually agreed upon the condition that Jelly jumps off the top rope during one of his matches.

At one time, that would've seemed like an impossibility. Now, with his recent weight loss and return to WWE, anything is possible. If Orton delivers a punt kick to Jelly, that would take him out of the equation.

Jelly even acknowledged the “Oil Up Santi” memes during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He compromised that instead of having to hit a Shooting Star Press from the top rope, something only a handful of Superstars can do, he just has to hit a move from the top rope in order to force Santi to “oil up.”

Fans will have to wait and see what happens. Currently, Jelly is feuding with Wilson, but he's also entrenched in Orton and Rhodes' feud. He has been trying to get Orton to see the light after his recent heel turn.