May 7, 2025 at 10:01 AM ET

It does not appear Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, dated many people before her, according to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's conversation with his mother, Donna Kelce, on New Heights.

In honor of Mother's Day, Travis and Jason Kelce had Donna on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Jason asked his mom if she liked any of their past girlfriends or his wife, Klie Kelce (via People).

“Jason, you really didn't bring a lot of ladies home,” she replied. “You dated, but I didn't know any of them. With Trav, I met one or two.”

Travis then jokingly refuted his mother's claim. “What?” he asked. “I didn't have any girlfriends.”

Is this true? No. Previously, Kelce was in an on-and-off relationship with social media influencer Kayla Nicole. Their relationship lasted from 2017-22.

Granted, if Donna didn't know anything about the Kelce boys' romantic lives, it may have been their fault. “I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college,” she claimed. “You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?”

Jason then stepped in, laughing while revealing, “I had plenty of time. I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa. That's why I had zero game.”

He also claimed that he “sucked at talking to women” back then. His mother tried to reassure him that he had changed, but he disagreed.

What does Donna Kelce think of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship?

Previously, Donna Kelce and Swift have been seen attending Chiefs games together to cheer on Travis. She has seemingly endorsed their relationship in the past.

After Swift won six awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2025, Donna shared a post on Instagram celebrating the nominations and victories.

Additionally, she “liked” a comment on Jason and Kylie Kelce's post welcoming their latest baby. One fan commented, “Trav's going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!”

Granted, she “liked” all of the comments on the post. Perhaps she did not actually read it. Either way, she seems to be happy with their relationship.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023. They have been going steady since, and the two have constantly supported each other's careers.

Swift attended 13 games throughout the 2023 NFL season. While she didn't make it to as many in 2024, she did go to the most important games in the postseason, including Super Bowl 59.

Kelce, meanwhile, accompanied her to several Eras Tour gigs after they began dating. He also joined her on stage during her concert at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024, as a background dancer.