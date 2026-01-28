Super Bowl 60 keeps stacking star power before a single snap, and the latest addition brings serious soul. Grammy nominee Teddy Swims will headline the Super Bowl 60 Tailgate Concert presented by NetApp, the NFL confirmed Jan. 28. Swims takes the stage outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with his performance set for 3:50 p.m. ET ahead of kickoff, per TODAY.

The “Lose Control” singer will stream live on Peacock, giving fans a front row view as Super Bowl Sunday ramps up. The show will also air across more than 120 iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Bay Area rapper LaRussell will open the concert, adding a local touch to the national broadcast.

For Swims, the moment carries personal weight. He described the the big game as an event tied closely to family and football, calling the opportunity to perform a lifelong dream. He shared that growing up in a football household made Super Bowl Sunday a tradition centered on togetherness, which makes kicking off the day especially meaningful.

Super Bowl 60 builds a full-day music slate

The NFL launched the Tailgate Concert during Super Bowl 54, and the series has grown into a marquee attraction. Past headliners include Miley Cyrus, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Jason Derulo, Gwen Stefani, and Post Malone. Swims now joins that lineup as Super Bowl 60 leans heavily into music across every stage of the day.

Following the tailgate show, Green Day will perform during the Super Bowl opening ceremony, airing live at 6 p.m. ET on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo. Pre-game festivities also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile performing “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones delivering “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The entertainment centerpiece arrives at halftime, where Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, adding global flair to an already packed musical lineup.