The NFL may be gearing up for a halftime show that could surprise everyone. According to reports from the New York Post, Adele is in active discussions to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, California. Sources confirm conversations are underway but also note that nothing has been locked in just yet, Complex reports.

Adele is in talks to play the Super Bowl, PageSix confirms. pic.twitter.com/sZz6WlrayO — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

This development comes as other superstar names continue to swirl in speculation. Taylor Swift, who has been a near-constant presence at Kansas City Chiefs games, has long been floated as a favorite. Miley Cyrus, still waiting for her first Super Bowl stage appearance, has also been linked to the slot. The final decision will be made by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in partnership with the NFL, just as it has been since 2019.

Adele’s history with the Super Bowl

Article Continues Below

For Adele, this isn’t the first time her name has circled around the world’s biggest stage. In 2016, she told a Los Angeles crowd that she turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2017 game. “That show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that,” she admitted. At the time, both Pepsi and the NFL clarified that while conversations happened, no formal offer was on the table.

Now, the conversation feels different. Adele’s fiancé, Rich Paul, is one of the most powerful agents in sports. That connection, along with Adele’s global stature, could boost her chances. She even attended last year’s Super Bowl, openly admitting during her Las Vegas residency that she was there just to watch Rihanna’s performance. “I didn’t go for the football at all,” she joked with fans.

Still, the financial arrangement may complicate the decision. Super Bowl halftime performers typically do not receive direct payment, instead benefiting from the surge in music sales, streams, and ticket demand afterward. While this setup has worked for many, some believe Swift’s massive leverage might make her unwilling to accept the deal, opening the door wider for Adele or Cyrus.

For now, Adele is very much in the conversation, but insiders stress no act has been officially booked. With the league and Roc Nation weighing their options, fans will have to wait and see whether the woman behind “Someone Like You” finally takes center stage on the NFL’s biggest night.