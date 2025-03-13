Kim Kardashian attempted to secure a deeply personal artifact connected to her late father, Robert Kardashian, but her offer was swiftly rejected, TMZ reports. The O.J. Simpson estate refused her $15,000 bid to purchase an item once owned by Simpson—one that carried a sentimental link to the Kardashian family.

A Piece of Family History Denied

Kim’s interest in acquiring the item was sparked after reports surfaced about the estate auctioning off some of Simpson’s personal belongings. This particular piece held unique significance, as Robert Kardashian had gifted it to Simpson the day after his infamous white Bronco chase, which led to his arrest. Inside, Kardashian had inscribed a heartfelt note, reminding Simpson that he and God loved him. The item also bore Kardashian’s name engraved on it, further solidifying its sentimental value.

Despite Kim’s team reaching out to Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of Simpson’s estate, the sale was already legally bound to an auction. LaVergne stated that the estate had no choice but to decline her offer, as the item was under court order to be sold to help settle Simpson’s outstanding debts, including the civil judgment owed to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Legal Roadblocks and Auction Controversy

LaVergne clarified that accepting Kardashian’s private offer would not only be legally complex but financially impractical. He explained that the legal fees required to override the existing sale agreement would have likely equaled the amount Kim offered. Furthermore, he had no interest in risking potential lawsuits from Goldin Auctions, which is handling the sale.

While Kim Kardashian's offer was rejected, she still has a chance to obtain the item through the ongoing auction. Whether she decides to bid remains uncertain, but the rejection underscores the tangled legal and financial battles surrounding Simpson’s estate.

For now, the item remains a contested relic of a tumultuous history—one that links the Kardashian legacy with one of the most infamous trials in American history.