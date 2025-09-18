Odell Beckham Jr. shares his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef.

The rappers traded diss tracks back-and-forth for several months last year until Kendrick's infectious — and now five-time Grammy-winning track — “Not Like Us” solidified for most fans the ending of the battle despite Drake's attempt with “The Heart Part 6.”

“I've been me and Drake since like way back, and I even told him, I think what he did was great for the art of war,” Beckham told Complex. “What he did and came out with at the time is great, but it's like you Mike Jack. Like, you the boy, like bro, stop it. Love it. Love everything that he did. I listened like I thought it was great.

He added, “I told him that to his face. You know what I'm saying? But at the end of the day, bro, you talking about Drake. Like he's the one, he's one of the very few […] But like at the end of the day, I had always supported that side. I had always shown up. I had always done that.”

While the Super Bowl champion is close to the “Family Matters” rapper, he paid his respects to Kendrick's artistry as well.

“Had I before that little beef, had I listened to Kendrick stuff? Yeah. Like Kendrick is a great artist, you know what I mean?” the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver said. “I love music. Music is what makes me me. Like since I was little. So, just listening to the whole thing like, bro, I thought it was great … At the end of the day, it's always been more love this way, you know? Like, I don't have no hate for nobody.”

Odell Beckham Jr. speaks on viral Drake video

The Super Bowl champion was made into a meme after a video of him dancing to Drake's “Family Matters” went viral. He sat down with Complex to share that the video was supposed to stay in the camera roll and never be posted online. In the video, Odell is seen driving while wearing a bright tie-dye shirt.

“You know what's crazy is like I support, you know, bro through all of what he's going through, and you know that video was a joke that I sent to my boy Chris,” Beckham said. “Like it wasn't even a video that I thought was going anywhere because it's like yo we're trying to get some stuff for TikTok, and I'm like basically joking at him.”

“That's my dog, so I just like mess with him,” he continued. “And like that video gets out, and it's like then I'm in a tie-dye shirt, and then they make it all kind of stuff.”

Currently, Odell is currently a free agent and is not assigned on a team so far this season. The last team Odell played for was the Dolphins in nine games before he was released in December 2024.