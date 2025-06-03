Offset shared what he really thinks about his ex Cardi B and her new relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B went viral for her May photo dump on Instagram on Sunday, June 1, where she shared a photo of herself and the New England Patriots receiver lying down together on a boat.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs via her Instagram. 😍 pic.twitter.com/UciHzYNr7B — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) June 1, 2025

In the following photo of her May roundup, there was a pic of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper covered in what resembled the fur Diggs wore at the Met Gala.

Cardi B aka Ms. Dangerous draped in Stefon Diggs' Met Gala fur by Bianca Saunders!🔥 pic.twitter.com/0hzYEiNlH6 — LEGENDARY LADE! 🇳🇬 (@LegendaryLade) June 1, 2025

Cardi's caption for her May photo dump reveals that she is ready to move on.

“Chapter 5,” she wrote. “Hello Chapter six.”

Her fans want this of her as well since many were happy for her to debut a new romance amid her public tumultuous relationship with Offset.

“Be happy my girl. Whatever that looks like be happy and live your life. Being cheated on and emotionally abuse is something I never wish on any of my girls. If this is a season or lifetime …. Enjoy your life,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Ladies – this is how you do it. Pack your bags and LEAVE. As the quote goes ‘there are more fish in the sea.' Don’t stay where you are NOT appreciated, seen, valued, respected. Someone else will do everything and more for you,”

“now THATS how you make a n—a chest hurt ! you’re my idol !!!!!,” rapper Maia The Don wrote.

The Migos rapper, who married Cardi in 2017,– she later filed for divorce in 2024 — commented on her photos in a since-deleted post on X.

“Good roll out n PR,” he wrote.

He then shared a meme of a basketball player passing a basketball and wrote, “Today I Pass.”

Offset tweeted and deleted after Cardi B posted Stefon Diggs on her IG "Good roll out n PR" pic.twitter.com/n3Yvp8VK7Z — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 2, 2025

Cardi making her relationship with Diggs Instagram official follows the NFL player's May dump where he shared their public debut as a couple when they sat courtside at the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics playoff game.

Stefon Diggs Responds To Offset's Post About Cardi B Romance

Fans quickly noticed Diggs' shady response back to Offset after he posted the meme of the basketball. The Patriots wide receiver shared a black-and-white photo of himself catching a football seemingly referring to the meme the Migos rapper posted.

Stefon diggs posted this on his story 😭😭😭😭 said he caught offset pass 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e4k1kr9v2c — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 2, 2025

Cardi and Offset share three children together: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months. The “Up” rapper filed for divorce in July 2024. Cardi and Diggs were rumored to have started dating in October 2024 which at first the rapper denied.

“The internet is insane, all these rumors are so f—king crazy, that’s why I don’t wanna address it cause I feel like this s—t funny,” she said at the time on Instagram Live. After being seen dancing on Diggs at Coachella and spending Valentine's Day with the NFL star, she confirmed that she was dating but didn't disclose who it was.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing,” she said at the time on X's Spaces. “Because it’s like … you know when you got a gorgeous n–ga f–king you and loving you from head to toe? It’s like, I don’t really give a f–k what anybody says when you got a real fine n–ga that love you from head to toe.”

The couple went viral over Memorial Day weekend where they were partying on a yacht — seemingly the one that Cardi posted in her May photo dump — where Diggs was seen with women and a unidentified substance. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel commented on the situation last week.

“It's something we're aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “… Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

The Patriots confirmed that they will not be releasing Diggs due to the incident.