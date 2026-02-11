Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid made global headlines after pairing a bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics with a deeply personal confession. One day later, the woman at the center of that revelation has responded publicly for the first time.

Laegreid, 28, stunned viewers when he admitted during a live television interview that he had cheated on the “love of my life.” He shared the admission moments after securing bronze on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and said he hoped complete honesty might help him repair the relationship. He later told Norwegian outlet VG that he was not ready to give up and wanted another chance.

That reconciliation now appears unlikely.

Speaking to VG on Wednesday, Feb. 11, Laegreid’s former girlfriend addressed the situation directly, though she requested anonymity, PEOPLE reports. She described the betrayal as “hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world.” Her words offered a sharp contrast to the athlete’s emotional plea on Olympic day.

She added that she never sought public attention and felt thrust into an unwanted spotlight. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it,” she said. She confirmed that the two have remained in contact and that Laegreid understands her stance.

Public Confession, Private Fallout

Laegreid’s original remarks came in the immediate aftermath of his podium finish. Overcome with emotion, he revealed that he had confessed the infidelity to her a week earlier and described that stretch as the worst period of his life. He compared her to a gold medal in his personal life and admitted that sport had taken on a different meaning in recent days.

The interview quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the Games. While Laegreid framed his decision as accountability, his former partner now faces the personal consequences of a global audience dissecting a private relationship.

In her statement to VG, she expressed gratitude for the support system around her. “[I am grateful] to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time,” she said. She also thanked others who had shown sympathy despite not knowing her identity.

Laegreid’s medal run will remain in the record books, but the emotional aftermath continues to unfold. His public apology sought redemption. Her response suggests that forgiveness, even under the brightest Olympic lights, does not arrive on demand.