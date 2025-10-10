Paul Pierce isn’t hiding from his latest headline moment. The Boston Celtics legend broke his silence following his DUI arrest earlier this week, offering a candid, almost humorous take that only Pierce could pull off, MensJournal reports.

Pierce was arrested late Tuesday night after California Highway Patrol officers reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover on U.S. Highway 101 in Los Angeles. According to authorities, the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road, and officers noted signs of impairment before taking him into custody.

But Pierce, 47, says the whole thing was blown out of proportion. Posting on Threads Thursday, he claimed he simply dozed off while stuck in a lengthy traffic jam. “Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep,” Pierce wrote, sharing a picture of cars lined up bumper-to-bumper. “I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep. I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”

The CHP says a DUI investigation was conducted after officers suspected alcohol impairment, though Pierce did not address whether he had been drinking before the incident. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if formal DUI charges will be filed.

Article Continues Below

“The Truth” speaks, fans listen

Let’s be real, Pierce isn’t some reckless celebrity living fast and loose. The man’s been through enough. This is the same player who survived a stabbing, returned to play an entire NBA season, and won a championship after battling through years of adversity. So when he says he’s old and tired, he means it.

Pierce’s honesty resonated across social media, where fans showed a mix of concern and understanding. “Cut the brother some slack,” one user wrote, echoing what many were thinking. After all, no one was injured, and fatigue after a long day can hit anyone.

For now, Pierce’s case remains pending, but his sense of humor and self-awareness might just remind people why “The Truth” was always one of the most authentic voices in basketball.