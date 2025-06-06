Livvy Dunne isn’t flipping down the runway or launching herself from the bars anymore. After 20 years of competitive gymnastics, the LSU standout and social media sensation is navigating life beyond the sport that defined her, per USA today. In a recent interview, she opened up about how intense the transition has been—and how she’s channeling her energy into new adventures, including spending time with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes.

“Gymnastics consumed so much of my childhood,” Dunne said. “So to no longer do it anymore is crazy.”

Though she won’t be in leotards anymore, Dunne hasn’t lost her spark—or sense of humor. When asked if there was a baseball pitch she could pull off, she joked, “Yeah, a splinker. I taught [Paul] that in the offseason.” She kept a straight face, but quickly admitted she was kidding. Still, her playful energy was infectious throughout the conversation.

While Dunne isn't really in the business of training MLB aces, she did suggest Paul might have some potential in gymnastics—at least on one event. “I think Paul could be a good bar swinger because of how tall he is. His lines would be beautiful,” she said with a grin, before admitting his fear of injury might keep him out of the gym for good.

A Moment on the Runway, a Lifetime of Memories

Dunne’s influence hasn’t faded in the wake of retirement. Her surprise split on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway went viral and cemented her status as a crossover icon. But the move wasn’t planned. “I kind of just thought of it while I was laying on the beach,” she said. After a quick consult with her sister, the decision was made. “It felt right in the moment.”

From NIL trailblazer to LSU national champion to Sports Illustrated star, Dunne has embraced reinvention. While the mats and chalk may be behind her, she still sees herself as a gymnast—just one with a bigger stage and new routines to explore.