It sounds like Puka Nacua is going on a skydiving date with Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver revealed, but it's come at a cost of his weight.

When talking to OvertimeSZN ahead of the Super Bowl, Nacua was asked about his upcoming skydiving date with Sweeney. “I'm gonna jump out of a plane, coach; I'm gonna full send them,” he said. “No fear. I have that statement on my football cleats, and I stand by it. So, it's time to really put it to the test.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Rams star WR Puka Nacua says he is extremely nervous and even lost weight over his upcoming date with Sydney Sweeney. Nacua stays winning on and off the field. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/8HfwUvC9FT pic.twitter.com/W4VFGlWMbM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2026

He was then asked if he was “nervous” about the date, to which he responded, “Yes. I am nervous. I've lost a lot of weight this week,” before walking away.

How did Puka Nacua's date with Sydney Sweeney come together?

Speculation over Nacua and Sweeney's relationship began after the Rams wide receiver responded to the Euphoria actress' recent comments about what she looks for in a partner.

Article Continues Below

“Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man,” Sweeney said.

Nacua slyly answered with just two words on X, formerly Twitter. He responded to Complex's post with the quote, saying, “Love skydiving.”

So, now they are supposedly going skydiving. It's unclear how serious the whole thing is, as Sweeney has recently been linked to Scooter Braun.

He revealed his skydiving reservation in an interview with Overtime, further fueling online speculation. “I have reservations for us on Wednesday, actually,” he said.

When the interviewer asked if this was “breaking news,” a smiling Nacua said, “No.” So, this could all be said in jest. Fans will just have to wait and see if they go skydiving.