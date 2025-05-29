Scottie Barnes might be the face of the Toronto Raptors, but you wouldn’t know it from a recent viral clip. With the 2024-25 season now in the rearview—one that saw the Raptors fall short at 30-52 and miss the postseason—Barnes has found a different way to cruise through the offseason: on rollerblades, gliding down a Florida street like a local looking for late-night snacks, per TotalProSports.

If you saw a 6’7” man roller skating in Florida, that was Scottie Barnes 😭 (via jnathan.1/IG) pic.twitter.com/MsEFsW2neo — Overtime (@overtime) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video of Barnes skating might’ve looked like a peaceful, even joyful moment—until fans revealed the full story. Apparently, the young forward had taken a spill moments before the footage started rolling. A fall that may not have hurt him physically (thankfully), but definitely added to the comedy of the situation.

But the Raptors’ front office probably isn’t laughing. With the franchise investing heavily in Barnes and recently trading for one-time All-Star Brandon Ingram, their window for becoming serious Eastern Conference contenders is narrowing. That kind of future can’t afford any unnecessary injuries, especially ones happening on pavement in flip-flops or skates.

Article Continues Below

Barnes ended the season averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Solid stats, no doubt. Yet injuries chipped away at his consistency and impacted the team’s chemistry in crucial stretches. If Toronto wants to move beyond mediocrity, they’ll need Barnes healthy and locked in from day one.

Money Left on the Table

Barnes’ rollerblading might be lighthearted, but his season wasn’t exactly lucrative. Despite signing a five-year, $225 million rookie-scale extension last year, he won’t see any of the $45 million in potential bonuses that were on the table. Those incentives—reserved for players who snag an MVP, DPOY, or All-NBA selection—now remain untouched.

At just 23, Scottie Barnes has time to get it right. But that clock ticks fast in the NBA. He’s no longer the wide-eyed rookie with unlimited upside—he’s now the guy expected to lead the Raptors forward. Whether that leadership involves more film sessions or fewer skate sessions remains to be seen. For now, though, at least he’s rolling with it.