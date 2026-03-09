Over the weekend, dating rumors linking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and acclaimed actress Jessica Alba circulated after the two were seen in a Las Vegas casino.

However, this does not mean that they are dating, as the latest reports suggest. TMZ Sports reports that nothing happened between the two, despite what the picture may suggest.

Wholesome: Bengals star QB Joe Burrow and actress Jessica Alba are reportedly dating after being spotted together at 2 AM in Las Vegas. Burrow recently broke up with his employee and model, Olivia Ponton. Congrats to the happy couple 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/lmPJaJbpf4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2026

Currently, Alba is dating Marvel star Danny Ramirez. Burrow and Alba were part of a larger group, and sources noted that they “weren't there alone and there was no PDA or behavior suggesting anything beyond friendship.”

Who are Joe Burrow and Jessica Alba dating?

As noted, Alba is currently dating Ramirez. Ironically, Alba previously starred in adaptations of Marvel Comics' Fantastic Four as Sue Storm. Now, Ramirez is one of the leading faces of the MCU as the new Falcon.

Burrow was most recently linked to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Olivia Ponton. However, the rumors were not confirmed by either party at first.

Either way, it does not appear that Burrow and Alba are dating. They were simply at the same place at the same time and hung out platonically.

Alba is best known for her roles in the Fantastic Four series and the TV show Dark Angel. More recently, she began hosting Honest Renovations with Lizzy Mathis for The Roku Channel.

Burrow is coming off another disappointing season with the Bengals, though he was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. He missed several games with a toe injury, and the Bengals missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. Burrow finished the season with 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

This is not the first time Burrow has sustained an injury during the season. His rookie season was cut short after suffering a torn ACL and MCL, and he missed significant time in 2023 with a hand injury.