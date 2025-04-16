Robert Horry may have built his legacy on clutch playoff shots, but this week, he gave one young fan a memory that may matter even more than any buzzer-beater. During an appearance on NBA Today, the seven-time NBA champion surprised 8-year-old Lakers fan George Angelich, whose family lost their home—and a signed Horry jersey—in January’s devastating Palisades Fire in Southern California, AL reports.

Instead of breaking down the NBA Play-In Tournament, Horry used his airtime to meet George and gift him a brand-new Lakers jersey. He then personally signed it while sharing a heartfelt message: “Thank you for owning one of my jerseys,” he said. “I played with a lot of greats, and the fact that you chose mine means a lot to me.”

It was a full-circle moment for the former forward, who spent seven seasons with the Lakers, helping them win three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. Though his on-court heroics earned him the nickname “Big Shot Bob,” this act of kindness reminded fans of the impact athletes can have beyond the hardwood.

Reflecting on greatness

While Horry created new memories for George, he’s also been revisiting old ones—particularly from his time with the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent interview with French media, Horry crowned the trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker as the greatest in NBA history. He praised their chemistry and, above all, their humility.

Calling Duncan “one of the most unselfish guys ever,” Horry emphasized that the trio’s success came from their relentless focus on winning over personal glory. “At the end of the day,” Horry said, “you just want to win that chip… so you can say, ‘Look, I won a championship.’”

Whether sharing his legacy with an 8-year-old fan or honoring the humility of past teammates, Robert Horry continues to show what being a champion really means.